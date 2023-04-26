Several shops are boarded up after fire swept through Crowders Plaza on South York Highway in Gastonia.

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 2:02 a.m., Gaston County Communications received a call in reference to a commercial fire at 3335 York Highway. The location is a strip mall located on York Highway, the closest cross street being Queens Road.

The Gaston County Fire Marshal’s Office conducted an origin and cause investigation. It was determined that the cause of the fire was incendiary and contacted the Gaston County Police Department about a criminal investigation. The investigative process determined that two separate businesses were targeted, and two fires were intentionally set, both using an Improvised Incendiary Device.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police ask that anyone with further information on the arson to contact Detective C. Cogdill with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police are investigating arson at two local businesses