The Port Huron Police Department is investigating an assault that resulted in serious injuries Wednesday.

"We are investigating an assault. A person is being treated at the hospital with serious injuries. This is still under investigation," Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan said in a text message.

He said the call was reported about 9 a.m. in the 2800 block of Pine Grove Avenue.

"The investigation is ongoing and we do not have any information that leads us to believe there is a threat to the public. As the investigation continues we will provide additional updates," Kerrigan said.

He said no one was in custody and further information would be released in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Police investigating assault in Port Huron