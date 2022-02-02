Police are investigating an assault at State College Area High School. Here’s what we know

State College police are investigating an assault that occurred Tuesday morning at State College Area High School.

One student assaulted another student inside of the building before school started, Principal Laura Tobias wrote in a letter to parents.

“Please know that we do not tolerate violence in our school and will take appropriate steps regarding this matter,” Tobias wrote.

The letter encouraged students who had information about the assault to contact a State High principal.

All families do not usually receive letters about fights on school property but the school decided to notify all parents after receiving concerned emails asking about the incident, Chris Rosenblum, director of communication for the district, said.

The school referred the student assault to the State College Police Department through the school resource officer John Aston.

State College police said Wednesday that the incident is under investigation. Additional details were not released.