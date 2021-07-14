Police investigating assault of transgender Bucknell student in Lewisburg

Jul. 14—Buffalo Valley Regional Police confirmed officers are investigating a potential hate crime after a transgender Bucknell University student reported she was attacked unprovoked by about six young men near the 100 block of South Sixth Street, Lewisburg.

Dylan Rogers, 23, a senior political science student, told The Daily Item that she and several girls were walking home from a downtown bar about 2 a.m. when she was struck.

"I hear someone yelling over to the side. I turn around and get immediately sucker-punched," Rogers said by phone Tuesday.

Rogers said she fell to the ground in Bell Alley, around the corner of South Sixth Street and a short walk north of Bucknell's campus, as did the attacker. There was a scrum on the ground and she knocked the attacker off of her but said she was then struck to the back of her head.

"I was surrounded on all sides," Rogers said, describing being kicked and punched by a group of about six males.

The blows caused Rogers to suffer a concussion, she said, adding that she also had bruises and abrasions all over her body and head. Rogers said she sought treatment at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. She isn't certain that she was knocked unconscious but Rogers said it took a bit of time to gather awareness of her surroundings after the attack. Her wallet went missing, she said.

Rogers didn't recall hearing any slurs against her, however, she pointed out that she was the only one assaulted among the group of seven women with whom she was walking.

"It's clear there was at least some element of bias at play here," Rogers said.

Paul Yost, chief of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, said the department collected a report from Rogers. Yost confirmed that Rogers was treated at Evangelical. No charges have been filed at this time as an investigation continues, Yost said.

"We are looking into the hate crime possibility as we conduct interviews but based on scene statements, that was not indicated," Yost said.

Bucknell University acknowledged receipt of the reported assault when contacted Tuesday.

"Bucknell has received a report of the off-campus incident and is working with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department on the active investigation. We take matters of student safety very seriously, but in view of the active criminal investigation, we have no further comment at this time," the university said in a statement.

Rogers believes members of one fraternity with a chapter at Bucknell were involved in the assault. She added that according to witnesses, members from another fraternity noticed the assault, ran to the scene and broke it up. She said she didn't recognize any other assailants. She described the initial attacker as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing upward of 250 pounds.

An advocate for persons with disabilities along with members of the LGBTQ+ community, Rogers reported the incident later Saturday. She considered not reporting it at all. Friends encouraged her to do so, especially in light of the incident May 13 at Fran's House — a Bucknell affinity house for LGBTQ+ students.

In that incident, an estimated 20 male students came to the house, banged on windows and doors, flashed the residents, tried to climb through a window and urinated on the porch. The university's Public Safety department investigated.

The incident and subsequent response by Public Safety prompted an internal review and independent review by an outside law firm. That investigation found no evidence that the actions of more than a dozen students were "motivated by bias," university President John Bravman said Monday.

"Attacks like this are not uncommon. Most go unreported," Rogers said. She and her family reached out to The Daily Item to discuss the incident.

"This isn't about me," she added about filing the police report.

Rogers' father, Don Rogers, received a response late Tuesday to emails he sent Bravman in which the university president pledged support for Dylan and said disciplinary action by Bucknell against those involved would be reviewed.

"I do not want this incident to be brushed under the carpet. I want these students identified, prosecuted for aggravated assault, robbery, and charged with a hate crime," Don Rogers said. "Bringing these incidents to light will only make it safer for other students and hopefully bring her attackers to justice."