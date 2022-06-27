Police investigating after Athens child exposed to drugs dies at hospital in Augusta

Athens-Clarke police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old child that police reported had tested positive for controlled drugs, including the dangerous fentanyl.

The child died June 25 at Children's Hospital of Georgia in Augusta, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

The child was taken to a local hospital that day and police were not involved, but then the child was transferred to Augusta, where she died, Barnett said.

At that point, officials at the hospital in Augusta contacted Athens-Clarke police to report that the child had been exposed to fentanyl, opiates and Benzodiazapine, according to the report.

Police are still investigating how the child had access to the drugs, Barnett said.

Police said the child was being cared for by a 65-year-old Comer woman, described in the report as the babysitter.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but an autopsy was ordered, Barnett said.

No charges have been filed, but the matter is still under investigation, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Cook at (762) 400-7103 or e-mail at jason.cook@accgov.com

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens child dies after being exposed to drugs, including fentanyl