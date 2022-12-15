Police investigating after ATM outside Concord bank ripped open

Police are investigating an apparent theft after an ATM outside of a bank in downtown Concord was ripped open overnight.

Video from the scene at Chase Bank on Main Street showed yellow police tape around a mangled ATM that had been smashed into pieces.

It’s not clear if any money was stolen from the ATM.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the incident.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, investigators remained at the bank collecting evidence.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

