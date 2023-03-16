Police investigating attempted abduction of 2 children in Gilpin

Mar. 16—Southern Armstrong Regional police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction of two juveniles in the 300 block of Route 66 near Dollar General in Gilpin.

Police received a report Wednesday of an older male with dark hair driving a tan colored minivan approaching the children.

In a Facebook post, officials asked for the public's help to identify the male suspect they said attempted to lure a younger female and male into his vehicle.

The children refused to cooperate, and the male driver reportedly circled the juveniles in his vehicle, police said.

Later Wednesday evening, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the susupect's vehicle. The traffic stop proved unsuccessful, police said.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident, however we are taking precautions to ensure the safety of the children," police wrote in the post.

Leechburg Area School District Superintendent Tiffany Nix alerted district parents about the incident in an email sent out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"There will be an increased police presence in the township tomorrow (Thursday)," Nix wrote.

Police patrols will be increased during school bus hours over the next several days, according to police.

Nix added that the two children are not enrolled in LASD.

Officials urged Gilpin residents to report any suspicious activity and asked anyone with information on this ongoing investigation to call 911.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .