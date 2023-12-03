Police investigating attempted armed robbery in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) said it is investigating an attempted armed robbery in Manassas.

The incident occurred Sunday morning in the 9700 block of Liberia Ave. Police said the suspect is in custody and the victim was not hurt.

As of 10 a.m., Sunday, PWCPD said residents in the area can expect an increased police presence.

