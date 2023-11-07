Police investigating after attempted arson of a car in Hanover

A car fire late Monday evening was determined to be arson, according to a news release from Hanover Borough Police Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene behind the 600 block of Broadway at 10:28 p.m. on Monday, the release states.

Hanover Area Fire & Rescue Chief Tony Clousher said that firefighters arrived and found that the fire had been extinguished by the car's owner prior to the arrival of firefighters.

There was minimal damage to the car, Clousher said. The rear wheel and tire of the car were burned, and soot stained the side of the car, he said.

Hanover police asked that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have additional information on the arson attempt to contact the police department at 717-637-5575.

Hanover police are continuing to investigate the fire.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Contact him at hjones@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Police investigating after arson attempt on a car in Hanover