Police investigating attempted break-ins at marijuana facilities

Sturgis Director of Public Safety Ryan Banaszak said attempts were made to break into three licensed marijuana locations in Sturgis Sunday morning.

“There were three attempted break-ins,“ Banaszak said. “I can’t tell you much just because of the nature of the investigation.”

Sturgis Department of Public Safety

There are eight retail dispensary licenses in Sturgis and three grow licenses, according to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

Banaszak said the three were a combination of retail and grow facilities.

The director said, “This is obviously not the first in the state. We are working with our law enforcement partners throughout the state on this. That’s why we’re not releasing any information because of that.”

Director of Public Safety Ryan Banaszak

In March, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued 12 warrants for suspects tied to a string of 20 break-ins at marijuana dispensaries in May 2022, her office reported.

According to Nessel’s office, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department helped identify the men when one was caught trying to open a stolen safe by throwing it off a roof.

Michigan State Police asked for assistance identifying and locating two men suspected of breaking into several marijuana dispensaries in the early morning hours of May 25 in Jackson and Calhoun counties.

On Aug. 3, five men were arrested in Bay County for burglarizing a marijuana store of $143,000 in merchandise.

Break-ins occurred in Coldwater last year, Coldwater Public Safety Director Joe Schied said.

