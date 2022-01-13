Police investigating attempted homicide, burglary in Palm Springs early Thursday

Palm Springs police are investigating a pair of break-in incidents Thursday morning, one of which they're describing as an attempted homicide, though it's unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

Officers with the Palm Springs Police Department first responded to a call at about 12:55 a.m. Thursday from someone at the 1600 block of Via Entrada, who told them his neighboring condo had just been burglarized and that someone shot at him with a firearm.

Officers found evidence of a burglary and of shots fired at the scene. Palm Springs police searched the area and recovered some of the caller's property, but a burglary suspect was not found.

Nearly an hour later, at about 1:39 a.m., Palm Springs police received a call reporting a fight in an apartment complex in the 800 block of Riverside Place, about a mile from the location of the previous incident.

The caller said a naked man was swimming in the complex pool and causing a disturbance, and police received a second call from the same location reporting a fight occurring between several residents and an unknown male.

"It was later determined that, during the fight, the suspect broke into an apartment and was thrown off the second story balcony during an altercation with several residents," the Palm Springs Police Department said in a statement Thursday morning. "After being thrown from the balcony, the suspect ran back up to the same apartment and jumped through a window which caused multiple lacerations."

Officers then entered the building and took Tracy Rose of Palm Springs into custody. Police say it's unclear whether Rose, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, was also involved in the initial burglary nearby.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau at 760-323-8144, and anyone living in the areas near Via Entrada, Via Salida and Riverside Place is asked to call if they have surveillance footage of the incident. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

