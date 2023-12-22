Police investigating an attempted homicide in northern York County

Fairview Township Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a person was injured in a shooting earlier this week, according to a news release.

The victim suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injury to the face/head, the release states. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police responded around 7:57 p.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting in the 200 block of Shauffnertown Road in the area of the Meadowbrook Court mobile home park, the release states.

"There is no ongoing threat to the public as a result of this incident," the release states.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information may submit a tip through CrimeWatch or call the department at (717) 901-5267.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Shooting in Fairview Township injures one, police investigating attempted homicide