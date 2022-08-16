Police investigating attempted kidnapping of child who missed bus in Calhoun

Calhoun police are investigating what they believe was an attempted kidnapping for a child who missed the bus after school.

Calhoun police said a child younger than 18 missed the bus Monday afternoon on Wall Street. Police said a man in a compact car with Florida plates that was possibly gray asked the child if he needed a ride. The child told police the man was pressuring him to get into the car, which he eventually did.

Police said a woman who recognized the child pulled in behind the car and blew her horn. She then repeatedly asked the driver why the child was in his car. When the man wouldn’t give her an answer, the woman told the child to get out of the car.

Police said the driver then told the woman he was just going to drive the child home.

Police did not say which school the child was walking home from.

Police are asking anyone who sees a car matching this description or has any other information about the incident to call the Calhoun Police Department at 706-629-1234.