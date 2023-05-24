Police investigating attempted robbery, shooting at Point Defiance. Here’s what we know

Tacoma police are investigating the attempted robbery and shooting of a 55-year-old woman Tuesday evening at Point Defiance Park. Police said Wednesday that a person was trying to steal her purse.

No arrests have been made, a Tacoma Police Department spokesperson said. It was reported at about 5:37 p.m. near the Rose Garden toward the front entrance of the park.

Police said the woman was walking back to her parked car when someone tried to rob her. A gunshot was fired, and the bullet grazed the woman’s head. Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said she couldn’t confirm where the gunshot came from. The injury wasn’t life-threatening, police said.

The would-be robber fled the park in a car occupied by several other people, police said. Haddow didn’t have further suspect information to provide, though dispatch recordings indicated that a short time later, officers were granted permission to pursue a red Kia sedan occupied by four people.

Point Defiance Park, located at the northernmost point of Tacoma, is a 760-acre park with gardens, beaches and miles of trails. Police initially reported that Tuesday’s shooting occurred at an address on Five Mile Drive, the outer loop of which closed to vehicle traffic last year. Stacia Glenn, a spokesperson for Metro Parks Tacoma, said the incident occurred closer to the front of the park, where cars park in a loop around the park’s rose, dahlia and herb gardens.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery was asked to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.