Police investigating attempted theft of ATM outside Kennedy credit union

Police are on the scene of a credit union in Kennedy Township where someone attempted to steal an ATM.

Officers were called to the Clearview Federal Credit Union on McKees Rocks Road early this morning. Channel 11 was told a white van was used to try to steal the ATM, which was seen on its side in the parking lot.

A man walking in the area told us he saw two people trying to take the ATM, then he saw them run away.

Officials said the van appears to belong to a Stowe Township church. They are trying to get in touch with that church, they said.

It doesn’t appear as though anyone has been taken into custody. The van was towed from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.

