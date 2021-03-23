Police investigating audio confession in Kendrick Johnson case

Keydra Manns
·3 min read

The teen’s death was ruled an accident when it was discovered back in 2013

New information has been released in regards to the tragic death of Kendrick Johnson.

The young man’s death was ruled an accident when it was discovered back in 2013. But recently, the Georgia teen’s family revealed they have obtained an audio confession in his murder. The sheriff’s office refused to release it to the public but confirms the tape exists, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk recently announced the case would be reopened after reviewing previously sealed evidence.

Read More: $2.7 million raised for sons of Atlanta spa shooting victim

“They had a recording that they actually purchased from someone who said that it would be valuable as far as saying who possibly had committed the crime and change their situation,” said Paulk.

The boy’s mother, Jackie Johnson, obtained the audio of someone admitting to her son’s death. Investigators are working to determine the validity of the new evidence.

“If it’s a hoax, it’s a very, very cruel hoax to do to Mrs. Johnson,” adds the sheriff.

Kendrick Johnson thegrio.com
(Credit: Johnson family)

As reported by theGrio, Johnson’s case was recently reopened by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office after eight years.

According to a report, the 17-year-old’s death was ruled an accident in May 2013. Johnson’s lifeless body was discovered at the old Lowndes High School gymnasium in Georgia on January 11, 2013.

Sheriff Paulk told the news outlet the officers received 17 boxes of documents along with computer towers and hard drives of data and information collected during previous investigations. They are now comparing the old information to new information learned about the case.

Read More: Rallies in Atlanta, nation against hate after spa shootings

Paulk said information about the case will not be disclosed until it is closed again.

A petition on Change.org that has been posting information about the case, shared an update.

“Hello hello hello, everyone!!! I am glad to share great news with you all, since we all did this together and stuck by each others side despite the trolls. Sheriff Paulk from Lowndes County has reopened the Kendrick Johnson case. I will be making a quick video either today or tomorrow on my Youtube channel about this magnificent victory. Although it has been reopened, let’s pray that the Johnson family nor us are let down again because there is still A LOT of work to be done.

And I, Ms. Jay, demands that all of these monsters is required to do a lie detector test not only for the killers but also everyone who knew, which includes teachers, students, and family members!!!! Count y’all days!!! There are orange suits in the jail that are eager to be worn. Thank you.”

Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Warning: Image contains profanity) (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Warning: Image contains profanity) (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

As reported by theGrio, the protest and nationwide civil unrest over the death of George Floyd in 2020 sparked a petition calling for the investigation into the death of Johnson to be reopened.

State and local officials ruled Johnson suffocated after reaching for a pair of sneakers inside a mat and getting stuck. However, his parents never accepted that his death was an accident. In 2018, they asked for and received permission to exhume their son’s body to have a third autopsy conducted.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Police investigating audio confession in Kendrick Johnson case appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder massacre suspect purchased gun 6 days before shooting

    The 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder massacre bought a Ruger AR-556 semiautomatic pistol less than a week before Monday's mass shooting, which killed 10 people, per an arrest affidavit released Tuesday. Details: The suspect, identified by officials as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, purchased the AR-556 pistol on March 16, according to the affidavit. It was not immediately clear whether it was the weapon used in Monday's shooting or where the gun was purchased. The affidavit states that police removed "a rifle (possible AR-15)" and a "semiautomatic handgun" from the scene. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.King Soopers grocery store employees told investigators that the suspect shot an elderly man several times outside the store, according to the affidavit. Another person was found shot in a vehicle next to a car registered to a man authorities believe is the suspect's brother. Witnesses continued to call 911 dispatch stating they heard shots inside the store. "Multiple people stated they were hiding in the store," the affidavit adds. Alissa was from the Denver suburb of Arvada, according to the affidavit. The suspect has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree, police said in a Tuesday morning update.The victims include: Denny Stong (20); Neven Stanisic (23); Rikki Olds (25); Tralona Bartkowiak (49); Suzanne Fountain (59); Teri Leiker (51); Kevin Mahoney (61); Lynn Murray (62); and Jody Waters (65). Boulder police officer Eric Talley, 51, who was first on the scene, was also killed. The big picture: President Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to pass gun control legislation, including two House-approved bills to expand background checks and renewed bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.Monday's attack is the second massacre in the past week, after the Atlanta massage parlor shootings on March 16 that left eight people dead — including six Asian women. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Oregon women hold South Dakota to 9 1st-half points, cruise

    The school that could have won the canceled women's NCAA Tournament last year stumbled into tournament this year with a whole new cast. Except for Erin Boley and she made sure Oregon, which had lost five of six games, ended its funk. Boley scored 22 points and the 23rd-ranked Ducks closed out the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament late Monday night with a sleeper, downing South Dakota 67-47.

  • Kendrick Bourne: I believe in Cam Newton; he’s going to ball out

    Kendrick Bourne was one piece of the Patriots’ heavy activity in free agency last week, signing a three-year, $22 million deal. Speaking to the New England media for the first time on Monday, Bourne said quarterback Cam Newton called to congratulate him on the deal. “It was awesome. I told him I’ve been a fan [more]

  • Atlanta gunman charged with "malice murder" and aggravated assault

    The 21-year-old white man who confessed to opening fire at three Atlanta-area spas and killing eight people, including six Asian women, has been charged with "malice murder" and aggravated assault, a county sheriff said Monday.Why it matters: The killings spurred nationwide outrage over anti-Asian violence in the U.S. Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) leaders and public officials have called for police to rule the shootings a hate crime, arguing that law enforcement are unable to recognize a case of anti-Asian hate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Robert Aaron Long already faced eight charges of murder. The Cherokee Sheriff's Office also earlier charged him with one count of assault.Malice murder is an offense in Georgia alleging implied or express malice. It's unclear whether a racial motive has been ruled out.What they're saying: "In an effort to preserve the case for prosecution, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office will not be making any additional comments about this case at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement to news outlets.The big picture: Anti-Asian racism has been on the rise since the pandemic started, with Asian women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents than Asian men, per Stop AAPI Hate. Over 183 national organizations led by AAPI groups are calling on President Biden to set aside $300 million for addressing anti-Asian hate. Last week, the president urged passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which would improve hate crime tracking and tap a Justice Department official for reviewing COVID-related hate crimes, among other things. Go deeper: Why attacks against the AAPI community are difficult to prosecute as hate crimesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Husband says he wasn't told wife died in spa shooting

    "Was I consoled? No," Mario González said. "What I need more than anything is help because I've got a girl and a boy."

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • Glock pistol disguised as toy Nerf gun seized in North Carolina drug raid

    A drug raid in North Carolina turned up narcotics, cash and plenty of guns – including a semiautomatic pistol well-disguised as a toy Nerf gun.

  • Blake Griffin makes debut with Nets, throws down first dunk since 2019

    "It felt good to get that out of the way and move on."

  • Paige Bueckers sets Connecticut record for most points in NCAA women's tournament debut

    Connecticut Huskies women's basketball freshman Paige Bueckers had a historic performance with 24 points during a first-round win over High Point.

  • Excuse Me, Fox, When Will Nick Cannon Be Back on 'Masked Singer?'

    Current status: Loving Niecy but missing Nick. 💔

  • NBA trade rumors: One of 3 teams expected to give Kyle Lowry new contract by deadline

    Kyle Lowry turns 35 on the day of this year's NBA trade deadline, and it sounds like he'll be getting a pretty good birthday gift. By Adam Hermann

  • Vaccine passports: Everything Americans need to know

    Little paper card you got with your Covid shot could be your passport back to normal life

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market. Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic as she defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for the new public investments put investors on alert. Yellen spoke at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also addressed the committee.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • Woman's Doctor: Vitamin D and COVID-19

    Dr. Kathryn Boling from Mercy Medical Center discusses the connection between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19.