Police investigating back-to-back fatal shooting, car crash in Madison

Two people are dead after a shooting and fatal car wreck in Madison, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police are searching for 23-year-old Deandre Conway in connection with both incidents.

Officers were first called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Rio Vista Drive shortly before 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a group of people were gathered in the parking lot of the complex when Conway and 24-year-old Terry Farmer got into a brief fight before the shooting. Farmer was hit several times by gunfire.

Farmer was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, MNPD said.

Conway fled the scene of the shooting in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

About 10 minutes later, officers were called to the intersection of Gallatin Park South and Emmitt Avenue, about 3 miles from the location of the shooting, for a two-vehicle wreck.

The Chevrolet, driven by Conway at a high speed, collided with a Toyota Rav4 as the SUV was turning onto Gallatin Pike South, police said.

Five teenagers, leaving a haunted house attraction in the Toyota, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Landon Guye, 17, died at Skyline Medical Center.

Conway ditched the pickup truck and ran from the scene, MNPD said. Police said a criminal homicide warrant was issued for Conway's arrest, in connection with the shooting, and other charges are likely coming.

Anyone with information on Conway’s whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

