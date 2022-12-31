Police investigating bank robbery in New Kensington

Police are investigating after a bank robbery in New Kensington on Friday evening.

According to Westmoreland County 911, first responders were called to First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road at around 5 p.m. for the robbery.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

