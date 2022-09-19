Police investigating bank robbery in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating a bank robbery in Oakland.

According to police, officers responded to the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue around 3 p.m.

Officers at the scene were told a man walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller. He said he had a weapon but didn’t show it.

Police said he fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

A witness provided a description of an older, bearded male with sunglasses and a hat.

The investigation is ongoing.

