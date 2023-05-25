Police investigating after Blackstone middle schooler slashes classmate’s hand with razor blade

Police are investigating after a Blackstone middle school student allegedly brought a razor blade to school Thursday morning and cut a classmate’s hand during an altercation.

A Blackstone Police school resource officer received a call for the altercation between the two students at Frederick W. Hartnett Middle School around 8:30 a.m.

The responding officer found the 12-year-old boy slashed the hand of his 11-year-old classmate, Blackstone police say. The cut required stitches.

Police say there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the larger school community.

Blackstone police expect the file charges against the 12-year-old. He will be summoned to Milford Juvenile Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW