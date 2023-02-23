Police investigating after body of 17-year-old boy found behind Alexandria house

The body of a 17-year-old boy was found Thursday morning behind an Alexandria house, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department was notified around 9 a.m. about the body, which was found behind a house in the 2100 block of Madison Street. The location is near Rosenthal Montessori Elementary School off Monroe Street.

While the department identified the victim as a 17-year-old boy, the juvenile's identity was not revealed.

He had multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release. Police have no suspects, and an investigation is continuing.

Murder trial:Jury finds Jamaria Randle guilty in January 2020 murder of Deven Slade Brooks

EMR course:Acadian offering quick course to start people on EMT-paramedic journey

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Body of teen who had been shot found behind Alexandria house