Police investigating after body found in car in Butler Co.

Police in Middletown are investigating after a body was found in a car Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12 p.m., the Middletown police and fire were called to the area of Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway to report of an unresponsive person inside a car.

>> Person, dog dead after fire in Dayton; city’s 3rd deadly fire in last 8 days

While searching the area, police did find a car with a dead person inside. An investigation is “ongoing”, police said.

Further information about if the death is being investigated as a homicide or the identity of the person was not available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700.



