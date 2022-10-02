Police investigating after body found in home that had been on fire in Kings Mountain

The King Mountain Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found in a home that had been on fire.

Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Ansler Street after receiving reports about a fire.

At the scene, police said there were no visible signs of a working fire; however, there were significant signs that a fire had occurred.

The Kings Mountain Fire Department then entered the home and found the body of a man among the fire debris.

Police said the name of the victim has not been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the King Mountain Police Department with this investigation.

