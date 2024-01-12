Police investigating after body found near Geneva College

BEAVER FALLS ― Local police are continuing an investigation after a body was found on a walking trail near Geneva College Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Beaver Falls Police Department, the body of an adult woman was found around 9:24 a.m. Jan. 11. At this time, the identity of the woman has not been released to the public, but officers confirmed she was not a student or faculty member at the college.

Officers said they received a report the woman was missing on Jan. 9, with the initial report indicating that she was last seen on Jan. 7. As of Thursday evening, the cause of death remained under investigation.

Beaver Falls police and Geneva College officials have shared that they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

