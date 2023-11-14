Des Moines police said they found a dead body in the 1100 Block of Chautauqua Parkway in Des Moines on Tuesday.

Des Moines police are investigating after a body was found in the 1100 block of Chautauqua Parkway.

Crime scene investigators and the Polk County Medical Examiner were on scene with a tarp set up in the middle of the street, just south of Broadlawns Medical Center and Prospect Park. The body was discovered Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the Des Moines Police Department.

"No indication of ongoing danger or threat to the neighborhood," DMPD said.

The street was closed to traffic as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police investigating body found in north Des Moines