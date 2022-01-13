Police investigating body found on Pismo Beach

The Pismo Beach Police Department recovered a dead body that was found on the beach late Wednesday night.

The body was a white male, and investigators are working to identify him so they can notify next of kin.

The department said in a release that there were “no obvious signs to indicate the death was criminal in nature.” The body appeared to have been in the water for a long time, the release said.

The department is investigating the death with the San Luis Obispo County coroner’s Investigator.

The cause of death is awaiting an autopsy.

If you have information for the investigation, call Pismo Beach Police Department Detective Sgt. Hernandez at (805) 773-2208.