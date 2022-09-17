Police investigating after reamins in shallow grave behind Conover home

Police are investigating after remains were found behind a home in Conover.

On Friday, police said they received a tip that a body had possibly been buried in the backyard of a residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue.

At that residence, the Conover Police Department, with assistance from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and NC State Bureau of Investigation, said they found what appeared to be a shallow grave.

In that shallow grave, they found evidence of remains. The grave however did not appear to be recent.

Police said the remains have been taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital to determine if they are human remains or other remains.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

