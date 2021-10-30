Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil planned

Oct. 29—A candlelight vigil honoring the life of a Springfield woman who was reported missing last month and found dead in a home on North Douglas Avenue is set for Monday evening.

Gloria Dickinson's family reported her missing last week, after not seeing her since Sept. 13. The Springfield Police Division discovered the 56-year-old's body while serving a search warrant on Wednesday at the home where neighbors said she lived for several years with another person.

SPD is investigating the death as a homicide, the city's 11th this year.

"We're really just trying to determine what happened to Gloria," Sgt. Jason Byron said.

Police currently do not have a suspect or a person of interest, he said.

Teresa Greenwalt Petersen, a longtime friend of Dickinson, is organizing the vigil along with Dickinson's relatives.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the porch of 41 North Douglas Ave, where Dickinson's body was found.

On Thursday, a memorial consisting of flowers and candles was on the porch of the duplex.

Petersen told the News-Sun that Dickinson was a joyful, happy person.

"She was a constant smiling face," Petersen said. "Even in the darkest moments of my life, when her own world was in crisis."

Petersen said that anybody wishing to attend the vigil is invited to do so.

Sydney Dawes

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.