Police investigating body found under mobile home in Ohioville

OHIOVILLE − A body was found under a mobile home Thursday in the borough, according to a release issued by state police.

At approximately 12 p.m. Thursday, the Ohioville Police Department responded to 428 Midland Road for a report of the body.

When the department arrived, they called state police for assistance. The agencies said the body was in an extreme state of decomposition.

The residents of the mobile home said they found the deceased individual while attempting to fix a plumbing issue at the residence.

The manner of death, as well as the identity of the individual, has yet to be determined. If any resident has any information, contact the PSP Beaver Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-773-7400.

