Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators were on scene in far west Lubbock after a dead person was found near 25th Street and Upland Avenue Monday afternoon.

Lubbock police officers responded to the 7300 block of 25th Street just after 4 p.m. Monday where they found the body, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Additional details, including the identity of the person and what may have led to their death, were not immediately available as the investigation continues. Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police investigating after body found in west Lubbock