Police investigating after body found in wooded area in Mahanoy Township

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 27—MAHANOY CITY — State police investigators were at the scene in Mahanoy Township on Friday after a body was found in a wooded area.

The body was found about 100 yards east of Route 54, near the entrance to East Mahanoy Avenue.

Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner David Truskowsky, Mahanoy City, pronounced the person dead at 8:20 p.m.

Truskowsky said no additional information was available and that police from the Frackville station are conducting the investigation.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, officials were waiting for the state police Forensic Services Unit to arrive and process the scene for any possible evidence should the death determined to be a crime.

Mahanoy City police and Mahanoy Township police were at the scene assisting.

