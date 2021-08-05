Police investigating after body of gunshot victim found at Puna beach

Aug. 5—Detectives of the Hawaii County Police Department have initiated a homicide investigation after a decomposed body of a gunshot victim was found at the MacKenzie State Recreation Area in Puna Saturday.

Police responded to the area shortly after 4 p.m. after a fisherman reported spotting a body on the rocks near a shore break.

Hawaii island firefighters also responded to the scene and rappelled about 15 feet down a cliff to retrieve the body.

Police said a forensic pathologist concluded the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

The age and gender of the victim was not immediately known. Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, positive identification is pending.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Individuals may also call Det. Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2378 or email jeremy.kubojiri @hawaiicounty.gov.

Anyone with information may also contact Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 808-961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins @hawaiicounty.gov.