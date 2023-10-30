Police investigating body of heavily armed man discovered at Colorado theme park

Police are investigating an armed man in tactical gear who was found dead at a Colorado theme park.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body was found Saturday by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park employees before the park opened for the day.

The theme park is located in Glenwood Springs, a resort town in the Rocky Mountains.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday the man is believed to have entered the park after hours, was not authorized to be there and that his death was not related to any of the rides or attractions.

However, police were trying to determine if any buildings, rides or equipment “were tampered with.” They added the park would be closed while the investigation continues.

In an update on Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man was dressed in black-colored tactical clothing intended to look like a law enforcement officer, body armor and a ballistic helmet. He was also armed with a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic handgun and multiple, loaded magazines for both.

He was found with a number improvised explosive devices and car associated with the man also had several incendiary devices inside.

The devices were defused by Grand Junction Bomb Squad.

The identity of the man has not been released, but he was described as a 22-year-old man from the Carbondale area, about 13 miles south.

No other information was made available.

The grim discovery came several days after a mass shooter targeted a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine, killing at least 18 people and injuring more than a dozen.