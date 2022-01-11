Police investigating after body reportedly found in Xenia

Jan. 11—Police are investigating after a person reported finding a deceased person in Xenia Tuesday morning.

The person contact police regarding the body at 7:35 a.m., according to Xenia police dispatchers. The deceased person was reportedly discovered in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and North Detroit Street.

Police were investigating near a walking path by a CenterPoint Energy natural gas facility.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard a noise that sounded like a truck "barreling through something" around 1:15 a.m. The noise also caught the attention of her dog, who barked for a few minutes before Sheryl Thurman checked her back and front windows. Thurman said she didn't see anything and her dog settled down, so she went to bed.

When Thurman woke up Tuesday morning, there were police near her backyard.

Thurman said d she spoke to police and told them about the noise she heard. She added lots of people use the walking path, including children going to school and residents walking to the store.

