Police investigating after body washes up on beach in Marblehead

Police launch an investigation after a body washed up on a north shore beach Thursday afternoon.

Marblehead police said officers responded to the end of Edgemere Road around 4 p.m. after receiving word of what appeared to be a body on the beach.

The deceased individual appeared to have been in the water for a significant amount of time, according to police.

State and local authorities are investigating. No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

