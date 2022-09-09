Police investigating bomb threat at Bristol Eastern High School

Bristol Police are investigating a bomb threat at Bristol Eastern High School early Friday morning, according to school and department officials.

The school was placed in a secure school mode after administrators were alerted to a non-specific threat just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, according to Bristol Superintendent Catherine Carbone.

The Bristol Police and Fire Departments were called and assisted in inspecting the building. Classes resumed at 8:15 a.m., Carbone said.

“Your child’s safety is our top concern, we thank the BPD and FPD for their continued collaboration and quick response,” Carbone said in a message to families on Friday.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Bristol Police Department.