Police investigating bomb threat Downtown

Police are responding to a report of a man making bomb threats Thursday in a tree near the Columbus Division of Police headquarters and U.S. District Court, dispatchers said.

Police and firefighters responded around 3:30 p.m., and have created a perimeter in the area of Marconi Boulevard and Long Street after a man in a tree claimed he had placed an explosive device in the area, dispatchers said. The United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and Columbus Division of Police headquarters are located at the intersection.

A statement from police said multiple units are responding, including hostage negotiators, helicopter and patrol officers.

The situation is ongoing, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police responding to bomb threat downtown