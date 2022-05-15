Police investigating after bomb threat was made at Pittsburgh AAA offices

Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against AAA offices in Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh police, Zone 5 officers responded to the 5900 block of Baum Boulevard for a threat made over the phone at 6:45 p.m.

Police said the caller stated there was a bomb inside the AAA offices.

Building security evacuated 18 people from the building, according to a release from police.

There are no further updates at this time.

Stay with Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

TRENDING NOW:

Keystone Oaks School District employee facing felony child porn charges Man flown to hospital after being struck by tree in Butler “Bans off Our Bodies!”: Hundreds rally in downtown Pittsburgh for abortion amid Supreme Court rumor VIDEO: Bethel Park police officer struck by car, driver in custody DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



