UPDATE: Nothing found after bomb threat reported at Marine City High School

Police said nothing suspicious was located after Marine City High School was searched following a bomb threat.

The Marine City Police Department and a police dog from the Port Huron Police Department conducted a search of the school at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, the Marine City Police Department posted to Facebook.

The city's police department posted it was notified by the schools administration of the threat at about 2:40 p.m. Monday.

"The school has been evacuated and this is currently under investigation at this time. If you have any information regarding this threat, please notify us immediately," the Marine City Police Department posted.

To contact the Marine City Police Department, email chief Jim Heaslip at jheaslip@marinecity-mi.org.

