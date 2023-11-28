Police investigating bomb threat near Port Orchard Safeway

Police are investigating a bomb threat in Port Orchard Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said the police activity was in the area of Sedgwick and Sidney.

WSP bomb and SWAT units are at the scene.

A viewer told KIRO 7 that all entrances to the Port Orchard Safeway store parking lot have been blocked with police vehicles since 7:30 a.m., but this information has yet to be confirmed.

The public is asked to stay away from the area.