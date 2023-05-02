Police investigating break-in at home of renowned neurosurgeon who was murdered

Police are investigating a break-in at the home where a Detroit neurosurgeon was found murdered.

Dr Devon Hoover, 53, was found dead at the home in the Boston-Edison area of the city on 23 April after police performed a welfare check.

Investigators say that the surgeon had been shot multiple times in the head and his body had been wrapped up in a blanket in a crawl space.

Dr Devon Hoover (WXYZ)

Now police say that an unknown suspect broke into the home, which was unoccupied, between Saturday 29 April and Sunday 30 April.

Officials have not said that the break-in was connected to the killing, which is still being investigated.

Dr Hoover had worked as a neurosurgeon in Detroit for more than 20 years. His funeral was held on Sunday at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit and a burial service is planned for a later date.

Detroit Police Chief James White announced on Friday that a person of interest had been taken into custody but that the suspect is being held on charges unconnected to the slaying.

Police have not yet linked the break-in at Dr Hoover’s home to his death (WXYZ)

The police chief says that the suspect was known to the victim but refused to comment on the nature of their relationship reported The Detroit Free Press.

“We’re confident this person has information about what transpired,” Chief White said. “This was not a random act.”

Police say that a member of Hoover’s family, who lives in Indiana, called police when the doctor failed to show up at event he was expected at.

Officers went to the surgeon’s $1.2m home and were “quickly concerned about some of the things that they saw and went into the home,” Chief White said.