Police investigating break-ins at Newton pizza shop

Newton police are looking to find the culprit behind two break-ins at a Newton pizza shop this month.

Police say Stone L’Oven Pizza on Beacon Street was first broken into on March 10. Shortly after midnight, the shop was broken into again Sunday after police say suspects smashed a window on the front door.

Police say multiple bottles of liquor were stolen and that they believe the two incidents are connected.

Newton police released surveillance photos from inside the store.

Anyone with info on the incident is asked to call NPD Detectives at 617-796-2104 or leave a message on the anonymous TIP Line at 617-796-2121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

