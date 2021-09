Sep. 10—Police have yet to make any arrests in a break-in last week at the Olivia Apartments building near downtown Joplin.

Capt. Will Davis said video surveillance set up by the contractor involved in the renovation of the historic building at 320 S. Moffet Ave. shows six people forcing their way into the building through a back door.

A fire extinguisher and some respirator masks were taken and discarded outside the building.