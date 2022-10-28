Police investigating Broken Arrow house fire as homicide after 8 people confirmed dead Thursday

BROKEN ARROW — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the deaths of eight people found inside a house that burned Thursday in Broken Arrow.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, the Broken Arrow Police Department announced on social media that officers were investigating a "structure fire with multiple fatalities near Houston and Elm," with a "Homicide Investigation" alert accompanying the statement.

Two hours later, police provided additional details, confirming that at least eight people had died at a house in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. Police described the site of the fire as "a complex scene, given the state of the house due to the fire damage," according to the update.

Authorities continued to investigate circumstances surrounding the fire late Thursday, police said. They added that they "do not currently believe there is an immediate threat to the public."

In a statement released shortly before 8:30 p.m., Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill asked the public to pray on behalf of the victims, their loved ones, and for emergency responders "who are dealing with a tragedy of this magnitude."

"Broken Arrow stands together," Berryhill said. "We will mourn together, and in the end we will heal together."

Berryhill said more information would be provided during a media conference Friday at the city's Public Safety Complex, although a time for that briefing had not yet been determined.

