Police investigating burglaries in Amboy

Oct. 29—MIAMI COUNTY — Police are asking the public for help in locating an individual — or individuals — they believe was involved in two recent burglaries in Amboy.

According to a Miami County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the incidents occurred sometime between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

Extensive damage to the Amboy Friends Church and the city's community building were reported, and police noted that the individual or individuals would have also had powder residue on their clothing after the incidents due to the discharge of the fire extinguishers.

Police did not indicate in their post whether there was surveillance footage from inside or outside the church and community building, and no descriptions of those involved were given pending further investigation.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is urged to contact the Miami County Sheriff's Office at 765-473-5474.

