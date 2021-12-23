Police investigating burglary, catalytic converter theft at Southeast Rochester home

Dec. 23—The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft of a catalytic converter after a Southeast Rochester resident saw a man under their vehicle Wednesday morning.

A 65-year-old woman called police about 9:30 a.m. after looking out her window and seeing someone underneath her 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The woman shouted at the man, who then ran from the area.

The man was described as a skinny white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing light brown or gray overalls and a black stocking cap, according to Moilanen.

When the woman went outside to investigate her vehicle, she saw the catalytic converter was taken. She also discovered the back door to her home had been forced in and there was visible damage to the lock and door handle area of the door.

A vacuum and various tools were reported taken from the home.