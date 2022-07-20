Police investigating after burglary at Chronicle building

Jul. 19—WILLIMANTIC — As of Monday afternoon, police were investigating a burglary involving computer equipment taken from The Chronicle office building.

According to an e- mail from Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey, officers responded to the burglary shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

The Chronicle building is at 322 Main St.

According to Hussey, police searched the building for possible suspects but didn't find anyone inside. He wrote Monday afternoon that the case was under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Willimantic Police Lt. Javier Mercado at 860-465-3135.