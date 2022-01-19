Police investigating burglary at Merced dental office

Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at dental office in Merced on Wednesday.

At about 4 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the Peara Dental Corporation, located at 550 W. 26th Street, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said the burglar broke out a front window at the business and stole a cash box containing about $300, an iPad and commercial payment stand. Police said the iPad is valued at about $800 with the payment stand valued at about $500.

During the investigation police located surveillance from the business which showed a a male in a gray hoodie. Police are working to locate additional video surveillance from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.