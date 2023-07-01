Police investigating burglary scheme targeting churches

Jun. 30—Police are investigating a series of burglaries targeting churches in Frederick County that began in May, the Frederick Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

FPD, Maryland State Police, and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office are investigating the case, the release said.

FPD investigated three burglaries of churches in late May in Frederick, Allen Etzler, spokesperson for the City of Frederick, wrote in an email.

FPD began collaborating with allied agencies in mid-June upon seeing that there were similar incidents happening in Frederick County, Etzler added.

Police are searching for a suspect who is a white male and who wears a red face mask, a light-colored hat, and black and/or red shoes, the release said.

Police believe the same person is committing all of the burglaries. In photos, the person is often wearing shorts and a white hat, plus a face mask.

The suspect is also carrying white boxes in one photo.

Etzler declined to provide details on the stolen property, citing policy regarding an open investigation.

"We can't speculate to any motive by the offender at this time," Etzler wrote in an email.

Etzler declined to provide the burglarized churches but said the incidents had occurred at the general addresses and dates: May 26 or 27 at 2100 block Yellow Springs Road, and May 28 at the 100 block East 2nd Street.