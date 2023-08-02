Police investigating after suspects in stolen car open fire on Burlington apartment building

An investigation is underway after two suspects in a stolen car opened fire at an apartment complex in Burlington on Wednesday morning, leaving a housing unit riddled with bullet holes, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the property of Avalon Burlington at 1 Arboretum Way found bullet holes in the windows and siding of one residential building, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Boston 25 News reporter Julianne Lima counted a total of 16 bullet holes in the unit in question. A resident of the complex told Lima that he was woken around 4 a.m. by the sounds of at least 12 “loud pops.”

Police later confirmed that the suspects in the shooting fired 21 shots. They were also said to be traveling in a car that was stolen out of Everett.

The suspects fled the scene and the stolen vehicle was recovered in a nearby neighborhood, according to police.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting.

Video from the scene showed detectives scouring the area for evidence and a fence atop a rock wall roped off with yellow crime tape.

In a statement, Chief Thomas Browne said, “The Burlington Police Department believes this is a targeted act that does not pose an ongoing threat.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

